Water damage at Jeffersonville High School disrupts phone service for district

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Water damage at Jeffersonville High School is still causing problems. 

The problems started Saturday, when school officials discovered a break in the school's HVAC system.

The school houses the district's main IT servers; those rooms were flooded and there are still issues with phone systems that use broadband internet connections to make calls. 

According to the Greater Clark County Schools website, phone systems at the the following buildings/schools are affected:

  • Administration Building – (812) 697-2596
  • Auxiliary Services –  (812) 697-2682
  • Charlestown High School –  (502) 648-8852
  • Clark County Middle High School – (812) 207-0574
  • Corden Porter School – (812) 987-9792
  • Jeffersonville High School – (502) 648-8681
  • New Washington Elementary – (502) 648-6122
  • New Washington Middle/High School – (812) 697-2646
  • Riverside Elementary – (502) 648-5808
  • Utica Elementary – (502) 648-8431

Parents are asked to use the above numbers in cases of emergency where they need to contact that specific school. Emergency lines such as 911 are working.

Parents of students in the schools listed above with questions or issues about transportation, are asked to contact the GCCS Transportation Department at (812) 288-4809 or email transportation@gccschools.com. 

Classes for all Greater Clark County Schools were canceled Monday. 

