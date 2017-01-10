IU fraternity suspended after alleged hazing incident - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IU fraternity suspended after alleged hazing incident

Posted: Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- The governing body of Delta Tau Delta has suspended the charter for the fraternity's chapter at Indiana University Bloomington following problems with hazing.

News of the suspension spread quickly throughout campus, and students say the fraternity has been in trouble before.

Students say Delta Tau Delta has had a reputation for drug problems and allegations of sexual assault, but hazing incidents appear to be front and center in the IU fraternity's suspension.

"I think it's not too surprising," Alex Tyburk said. "I think it's probably gotten better over the years, but it has become in more of the spotlight, so it's been more of a problem recently." 

The national fraternity says there were multiple violations of Delta Tau Delta's risk management policy, including hazing within the Beta Alpha chapter's new member education program. National officials say sanctions were imposed last spring but poor conduct continued.

Jim Russell, executive vice president of the national fraternity, says there is "no place for hazing in Delta Tau Delta" and it's "absolutely contrary to our values and will not be tolerated."

The fraternity can no longer use the Delta Tau Delta name, and current members will have to move out. After operating continuously at IU since 1887, it will be five years before Delta Tau Delta can return.

Members of the chapter in Bloomington were notified of the charter's suspension Monday night. They declined to comment.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB Media.

Facebook
