Louisville Free Public Library accepting underwear donations

Louisville Free Public Library accepting underwear donations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Free Public Library is making an unusual request from the public.

The library wants underwear.

According to a news release, this January and February, the library is collecting new, clean underwear for the Family Resources Centers in Jefferson County Public Schools. It's all part of the Drop Your Drawers Campaign.

"For thousands of young Kentuckians, the absence of clean underwear in the home -- and even underwear that fits correctly -- provides a barrier to education," the news release states.

"Most of us take clean underwear for granted -- it's not something we think about impacting a child's education," said Kate Schiavi, the Louisville Free Public Library's Manager of Youth Services, according to the news release. "The Drop Your Drawers Campaign is aimed at not only raising awareness about a serious issue in a fun way, but also finding ways to help kids succeed in school, no matter what the need."

The public can drop off new pairs of children's underwear -- sizes 4-16 -- at any library location. The news release emphasizes that the underwear must be new.

Local churches, organizations and businesses are all encouraged to have similar drives at their locations. Anyone interested should e-mail Kate Schiavi for more information at kate.schiavi@LFPL.org.

Additionally, several library branches are holding "underwear-themed children's programs" over the next few weeks. According to the news release, those are as follows:

BON AIR Library
Underwear Storytime
Identify which people in history wore what type of underwear.
Thursday, January 26, 11:15 a.m.
Grades 1–6

CRESCENT HILL Library
I See London, I See France...a storytime about underpants.
Wednesday, January 18, 11:15 a.m.
Ages 3–5

FERN CREEK Library
Underwear Storytime
Wednesday, January 18, 10:15 a.m., 11 a.m., & 12:30 a.m.

MAIN Library
Drop Your Drawers Dance Party
Saturday, January 21, 10 a.m.
Ages 3–7

MIDDLETOWN Library
Underwear Storytime
Wednesday, February 22, 10:15 & 11 a.m.
Thursday, February 23, 1 p.m.

OKOLONA Library
Underwear Storytime
Wednesday, February 1, 10:15 & 11 a.m.

Captain Underpants Party
Saturday, February 4, 2 p.m.

SHAWNEE Library
Long & Short Underwear: Learn some silly facts about underwear through the years.
Tuesday, January 17, 3:30 p.m.
Grades K–3

Preschool Storytime - Underwear Giggles
Wednesday, January 25, 10:30 a.m.
Ages 3–5

Underwear Awareness
Identify which people in history wore what type of underwear.
Thursday, January 26, 3–4:30 p.m.
Grades 1–6

Captain Underpants Book Discussion
Saturday, January 28, 1:30 p.m.
Grades 2–5

SHIVELY Library
Captain Underpants Party
Saturday, February 4, 1:30 p.m. 

SOUTHWEST Regional Library
Captain Underpants Party
Saturday, February 25, 2 p.m.
All ages 

