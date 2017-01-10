Louisville Free Public Library accepting underwear donations

The westbound lanes were shut down around mile marker 8.

The store will serve more than 20 different kinds of cereal at all times of the day, even until 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. on the weekends.

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”

Pennsylvania murders: Killer used pig roaster to burn bodies, official says

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

LMPD: Woman dies after being hit by truck in Pleasure Ridge Park

LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.

One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Free Public Library is making an unusual request from the public.

The library wants underwear.

According to a news release, this January and February, the library is collecting new, clean underwear for the Family Resources Centers in Jefferson County Public Schools. It's all part of the Drop Your Drawers Campaign.

"For thousands of young Kentuckians, the absence of clean underwear in the home -- and even underwear that fits correctly -- provides a barrier to education," the news release states.

"Most of us take clean underwear for granted -- it's not something we think about impacting a child's education," said Kate Schiavi, the Louisville Free Public Library's Manager of Youth Services, according to the news release. "The Drop Your Drawers Campaign is aimed at not only raising awareness about a serious issue in a fun way, but also finding ways to help kids succeed in school, no matter what the need."

The public can drop off new pairs of children's underwear -- sizes 4-16 -- at any library location. The news release emphasizes that the underwear must be new.

Local churches, organizations and businesses are all encouraged to have similar drives at their locations. Anyone interested should e-mail Kate Schiavi for more information at kate.schiavi@LFPL.org.

Additionally, several library branches are holding "underwear-themed children's programs" over the next few weeks. According to the news release, those are as follows:

BON AIR Library

Underwear Storytime

Identify which people in history wore what type of underwear.

Thursday, January 26, 11:15 a.m.

Grades 1–6

CRESCENT HILL Library

I See London, I See France...a storytime about underpants.

Wednesday, January 18, 11:15 a.m.

Ages 3–5

FERN CREEK Library

Underwear Storytime

Wednesday, January 18, 10:15 a.m., 11 a.m., & 12:30 a.m.

MAIN Library

Drop Your Drawers Dance Party

Saturday, January 21, 10 a.m.

Ages 3–7

MIDDLETOWN Library

Underwear Storytime

Wednesday, February 22, 10:15 & 11 a.m.

Thursday, February 23, 1 p.m.

OKOLONA Library

Underwear Storytime

Wednesday, February 1, 10:15 & 11 a.m.

Captain Underpants Party

Saturday, February 4, 2 p.m.

SHAWNEE Library

Long & Short Underwear: Learn some silly facts about underwear through the years.

Tuesday, January 17, 3:30 p.m.

Grades K–3

Preschool Storytime - Underwear Giggles

Wednesday, January 25, 10:30 a.m.

Ages 3–5

Underwear Awareness

Identify which people in history wore what type of underwear.

Thursday, January 26, 3–4:30 p.m.

Grades 1–6

Captain Underpants Book Discussion

Saturday, January 28, 1:30 p.m.

Grades 2–5

SHIVELY Library

Captain Underpants Party

Saturday, February 4, 1:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST Regional Library

Captain Underpants Party

Saturday, February 25, 2 p.m.

All ages

