Activists to mentor 300 Louisville youth to mark what would have - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Activists to mentor 300 Louisville youth to mark what would have been Muhammad Ali's 75th birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local leaders say they plan to honor Louisville legend Muhammad Ali by mentoring Louisville's youth.  

Community Connection activists are inviting more than 300 teens in Louisville to learn Ali's six Core Principles. They include: confidence, conviction, dedication, giving, respect and spirituality. 

It's all part of an effort to celebrate what would have been Ali's 75th birthday. 

Event officials hope it teaches kids how to avoid gun violence. 

"We want to give them inspiration -- hope -- and inspire them to know their start is not their destination," said Margaret Harris, co-founder of Community Connections Radio. "You can start from anywhere and still reach higher heights than anybody has ever done before."

The teens invited to the event will spend Saturday afternoon at the Ali Center.

