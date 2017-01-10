POLICE: Armed Louisville man robbed two women inside home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have arrested a man police say robbed two women in a Louisville home.

According to an arrest warrant, it happened on Nov. 29. Louisville Metro Police say 30-year-old Tyron L. Collins walked into the home, pulled a handgun and demanded that the two women turn over their cash and a cell phone.

Two additional people in the home witnessed the robbery, according to police.

After taking the property, Collins then ran away, but not before firing his gun, endangering the lives of four people inside the home, according to the arrest warrant.

He allegedly told the four victims that he would come back and kill them if any of them called the police.

Police say they found a shell casing on the property.

Collins was eventually identified from a series of photos of possible suspects, according to the warrant.

The arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 6, and Collins was taken into custody by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Monday afternoon. He is charged with two counts of robbery and four counts of first degree wanton endangerment. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.