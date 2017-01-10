LG&E and KU Energy offering dollar-for-dollar matches in Fund fo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LG&E and KU Energy offering dollar-for-dollar matches in Fund for the Arts campaign



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Churchill Downs bugler is calling a different kind of race to the post. 

It's a fitting start to this year's Fund for the Arts campaign kickoff at the track.

Rapper Jecorey "12-hundred" Arthur just one of the local artists to take the stage. The hope is to boost donations and attendance for the local arts. 

LG&E and KU Energy are offering a new challenge to help drive donations. 

"Any new or increased individual or workforce gift from $1 to $5,000 will be matched dollar for dollar, so we're very excited," said Paul Thompson, LG&E Campaign Chair.

Last year the fund brought in more than $3 million in donations.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

