Twinkies recalled for possible salmonella contamination

Hostess has recalled some of its Twinkies due to potential contamination with salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company announced in a news release Monday that some of its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess® Twinkies® contain confectionary coating produced and recalled by Blommer Chocolate Company. Although Hostess hasn’t received any reports of illness, it is recalling the product out of an abundance of caution, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The UPC of the recalled product is 888109111571, and it was sold in nine-pack boxes with individually wrapped cakes. They were distributed across the United States at grocery stores, mass merchandisers, dollar and discount stores, according to the FDA.

Symptoms of salmonella include fever, diarrhea that may be bloody, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, salmonella may enter the bloodstream and produce serious illness such as endocarditis, arthritis or infected aneurysms, according to the FDA. Salmonella infection may also leave the young, elderly or immunosuppressed at risk of life-threatening illness.

Hostess advised customers who purchased the product not to consume it and dispose of it immediately. Those with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

