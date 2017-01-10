RAW VIDEO | John Calipari and UK players talk about 87-81 win ov - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | John Calipari and UK players talk about 87-81 win over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDRB) -- It was a rough game in an unorthodox environment, but No. 6 Kentucky came out of Nashville with a 87-81 win Tuesday night over Vanderbilt.

There were 23 fouls called the first half and another 20 in the second, slowing the game down and sitting key players from both teams for extended minutes.

The Wildcats held a four-point lead at halftime. They briefly surrendered that early in the second, and Vanderbilt got it to within one with under one minute to play. But late baskets by freshman guards De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk sealed the deal.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe led UK with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Fox added 22 points and five rebounds.

