Proposed bills could provide southern Indiana drivers relief from bridge tolls

The store will serve more than 20 different kinds of cereal at all times of the day, even until 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. on the weekends.

The store will serve more than 20 different kinds of cereal at all times of the day, even until 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. on the weekends.

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”

“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

Officials say a woman in her 50's was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.

LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.

One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.

One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) – Two southern Indiana lawmakers are proposing legislation to help provide some relief from paying tolls.

Senate Bill 378, which was filed Monday, would allow a tax credit of up to $1,000 for businesses in Clark and Floyd Counties. Senator Ron Grooms, who represents Floyd County and parts of Clark County, said the businesses must have RiverLink accounts to qualify. And the business would have to spend at least $1,000 each year on tolls.

Senate Bill 258 was also filed Monday. It would allow a tax deduction up to $500 for individual drivers from Clark or Floyd Counties. The driver must pay more than $100 each year on tolls and have a RiverLink account to qualify.

“They feel like there should be some relief for those who have to pay to cross the river to go to work,” said Grooms, who authored both bills.

Grooms brought up versions of both bills last year, but neither ever got to committee. The senator hopes this 2017 session will be different.

“There’s a lot more attention being put on tolls and about how infrastructure and bridges and roads are paid for this year than there ever has been before,” he said.

The third bill revolving around the Ohio River bridges was authored and proposed by Indiana Representative Ed Clere. House Bill 1269 would create stricter penalties for not displaying license plates properly.

The RiverLink system relies on reading license plates in order to bill drivers without transponders. If a plate is not displayed or it is covered, that driver might evade paying the toll. If this bill is approved, the fines would go toward paying for the bridges.

It is still too early to tell when any of these bills might be heard in committee.

Click here for all of WDRB's Ohio River Bridges Project stories

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.