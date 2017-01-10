Proposed bills could provide southern Indiana drivers relief from bridge tolls

One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.More >>
One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.More >>
LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.More >>
LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.More >>
Officials say a woman in her 50's was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.More >>
Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.More >>
Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.More >>
Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.More >>
“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”More >>
“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”More >>
Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.More >>
Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.More >>
The store will serve more than 20 different kinds of cereal at all times of the day, even until 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. on the weekends.More >>
The store will serve more than 20 different kinds of cereal at all times of the day, even until 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. on the weekends.More >>
The westbound lanes were shut down around mile marker 8.More >>
The westbound lanes were shut down around mile marker 8.More >>
Clint Murphy, who was the state’s director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.More >>
Clint Murphy, who was the state’s director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana agreed on a retail effort in spring 2015 as part of a plan meant to ease the burden of Ohio River bridge tolls on low-income drivers and minority communities.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana agreed on a retail effort in spring 2015 as part of a plan meant to ease the burden of Ohio River bridge tolls on low-income drivers and minority communities.More >>
An internal report from RiverLink's operator shows an increase in the rate of calls answered and those picked up within a 30-second goal.More >>
An internal report from RiverLink's operator shows an increase in the rate of calls answered and those picked up within a 30-second goal.More >>
Even before tolling began, schedule changes and other unplanned work forced the two state governments to increase other contractors’ workload – at an estimated cost of at least $350,000, a letter shows.More >>
Even before tolling began, schedule changes and other unplanned work forced the two state governments to increase other contractors’ workload – at an estimated cost of at least $350,000, a letter shows.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.More >>
It now takes an average of about 10 minutes to reach a call center representative, down from 64 minutes during the first month of tolling in January, a spokeswoman says.More >>
It now takes an average of about 10 minutes to reach a call center representative, down from 64 minutes during the first month of tolling in January, a spokeswoman says.More >>
Traffic has increased on the RiverLink toll bridges after an initial drop in traffic, according to figures released Monday.More >>
But the number of vehicles using the toll bridges that opened in late December will need to increase -- and, in some cases, climb sharply – to meet earlier projections.More >>
PFM Financial Advisors of Florida will charge the state $310 per hour for the work. Road fund or toll revenues would cover the company’s costs.More >>
PFM Financial Advisors of Florida will charge the state $310 per hour for the work. Road fund or toll revenues would cover the company’s costs.More >>