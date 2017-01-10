Old Louisville precinct votes to allow alcohol sales - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Old Louisville precinct votes to allow alcohol sales

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of Old Louisville voted Tuesday to allow alcohol sales.

The vote was 90 yes, 33 no. 

A petition was started by the owners of the Toonerville Deli and Old Louisville Pizza Co. at 1201 South First Street last year. They want to renovate their restaurant but said they couldn't afford to do so without the help of alcohol sales. 

"The response we received was positive," said Jack Walker, a spokesman for owners Dan Borsch and Scott Lukemire. Walker said they expected a vote in favor of the alcohol sales, especially since no neighbor signed in opposition on initial petitions circulated last fall seeking the election.

The owners expect to apply to the Jefferson County Alcoholic Beverage Control office for their license as soon as possible, Walker said. After local and state approvals, they hope to begin serving beer by the end of March. 

In the meantime, "We'll keep making good pizza," Walker said. 

The wet-dry election covered only precinct M124 in Old Louisville. It's bordered by Preston, Oak, and First Streets and Burnett Avenue. Kentucky law allows voters to for or against alcohol sales within individual election precincts after a petition process.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

