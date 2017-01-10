Rick McCubbin named new chief of Shepherdsville Police Departmen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rick McCubbin named new chief of Shepherdsville Police Department

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rick McCubbin is the new chief of the Shepherdsville Police Department.

After a unanimous 6-0 vote Tuesday night, McCubbin was sworn in during the first meeting of the newly elected council.

Former chief Douglas Puckett, who has been with the department since 2003, will retire at the end of the month. McCubbin retired as Bardstown Police Chief back in April 2016.

Below is Puckett's retirement letter:

Rick McCubbin 'retires' from his role as Bardstown Police Chief

