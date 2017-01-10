New JCPS school board members sworn in, new leadership elected

Chris Brady was elected chairman of the JCPS school board on Tuesday, while Lisa Willner was elected to vice-chairwoman (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

Ben Gies, Chris Brady and Chris Kolb are sworn in to the Jefferson County Board of Education on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two newly-elected members of the Jefferson County Board of Education were officially sworn in on Tuesday, while a third member officially began his second term in office.

Chris Kolb, who represents District 2, which includes parts of Newburg, Germantown, St. Matthews, Crescent Hill and some of the Highlands; and Ben Gies, who represents District 4 in southwestern Jefferson County. Both were elected to those seats in November, while Chris Brady was re-elected to his District 7 seat, which represents a large portion of southeastern Jefferson County.

All three men were given the oath of office by Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Denis Clayton.

Immediately afterwards, Brady was appointed chairman of the school board by a unanimous vote, while Lisa Willner, who represents District 6, was elected vice-chairwoman.

"As elected representatives, it is our duty to advocate for our students and constituents," Brady said shortly after being appointed chairman. "That means open discussion. That means asking tough questions. That means using your voice."

Brady added that such discussion should not be seen as dysfunction.

Kolb defeated former school board member David Jones Jr. in the election, while Gies ran for the open seat that was being vacated by former board member Chuck Haddaway.

Jefferson County is broken into seven school board districts and only one member is elected from each of those districts. Only those who registered to vote in districts 2, 4 and 7 were able to vote in this year's election, and voters could only vote for the seat in the district in which they live.

The seven-member school board oversees an annual budget of more than $1.4 billion and sets policy for the district's 100,000 students and 18,000 employees.

The four other members of the school board, Diane Porter, Lisa Willner, Linda Duncan and Stephanie Horne, will be up for re-election in 2018.

School board members do not have a salary; they earn $75 per meeting they attend, not to exceed $3,000 annually.

