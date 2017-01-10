President Obama offers optimism in farewell address

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

The teenagers were transported to hospitals and police are investigating where the gummy bears came from and if criminal charges will be implemented.

The teenagers were transported to hospitals and police are investigating where the gummy bears came from and if criminal charges will be implemented.

Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

Officials say a woman in her 50's was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

Capotorto Vitantonio, 27, was at Skydive DeLand, 22 miles southwest of Daytona Beach, about 10 a.m. when he jumped from a plane and didn't pull the cord to open his parachute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Capotorto Vitantonio, 27, was at Skydive DeLand, 22 miles southwest of Daytona Beach, about 10 a.m. when he jumped from a plane and didn't pull the cord to open his parachute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Skydiver sent wife message that he wasn't going to pull parachute cord before jumping to death

Skydiver sent wife message that he wasn't going to pull parachute cord before jumping to death

A supervisor at MetroSafe says it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Westport Road and Herr Lane.

A supervisor at MetroSafe says it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Westport Road and Herr Lane.

Chicago (CNN) -- Popular but politically humbled, President Barack Obama said goodbye to the nation Tuesday night, declaring during his farewell address that he hadn't abandoned his vision of progressive change.

But in a concession that, for now, his brand of progressive politics is stalled Washington, he admitted "for every two steps forward, it often feels we take one step back."

"This is where I learned that change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together to demand it," Obama said from a packed hall of supporters in his adopted hometown.

"After eight years as your President, I still believe that," he went on. "And it's not just my belief. It's the beating heart of our American idea -- our bold experiment in self-government."

As he spoke before a rowdy crowd of supporters, Obama was interrupted often with screams of "I Love you Obama." When a protester holding a "Pardon All of Us" sign, chants of "four more years" drowned out the shouts.

Obama sought to corral his crowd, listing the accomplishments of the last eight years ranging from health care to marriage equality while insisting that his work isn't finished.

"The long sweep of America has been defined by forward motion, a constant widening of our founding creed to embrace all, and not just some," Obama said.

He recognized his successor Donald Trump, saying he was committed to a peaceful transition of power. But he warned that going forward Democrats shouldn't fall in line with their commander-in-chief.

"Democracy does not require uniformity," Obama said. "Our founders quarreled and compromised, and expected us to do the same. But they knew that democracy does require a basic sense of solidarity -- the idea that for all our outward differences, we are all in this together; that we rise or fall as one."

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.