Clarksville town council pledges $1.5 million to fix flooding is - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clarksville town council pledges $1.5 million to fix flooding issue

Posted: Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) – The town of Clarksville is pledging $1.5 million to improve its ability to handle flood waters during periods of heavy rain.

The town council held a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the issue and vote to preliminarily begin the process of building a new pump station at Cane Run Creek.

The total cost of the project is $5 million. Clarksville says it will pay $1.5 million, assuming that the flood control district pays $2 million, and the city of Jeffersonville will pay $1.5 million.

According town council president Paul Fetter, the pump system has been an issue as far back as the 1960s. In 2011, the Clarion Hotel was flooded during torrential downpours. The residential area also regularly floods.

Most of the flooding comes from the Ohio River and runoff from Cane Run Creek. When Jeffersonville’s 10th Street pumping station reaches capacity, the combined sewer system overflows and is carried to the creek.

“I think it’s a regional issue,” Fetter said. “This flood station was built in the 40s. It needed rehab in 1962.”

Jeffersonville Mike Moore declined to be interviewed but said he felt like his city was “being kept in the dark” on the plan.

If Jeffersonville or the flood district does not come through with funding, Clarksville has a backup plan.

“If we can't come to terms with flood control and city of Jeffersonville, we have an alternate plan to build a line that will take water away from there,” Fetter said. 

Fetter says he hopes to have an answer from Jeffersonville and the flood district. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.