LEWIS | Hoosiers fall short at Maryland - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LEWIS | Hoosiers fall short at Maryland

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Indiana Hoosiers tried to counterpunch everything the Maryland Terrapins threw their way, but a Kevin Huerter 3 with less than two minutes remaining proved to be the difference in Maryland’s 75-72 win over Indiana in College Park.

Indiana’s Robert Johnson had a clear look with time expiring to tie it with a three, but the attempt was no good and Indiana lost its fourth game in the last five outings.

Melo Trimble led Maryland (15-2, 3-1 in Big Ten) with 18 points. James Blackmon, Junior scored 22 for the Hoosiers (11-6, 1-3 in the Big Ten).

Indiana is back in Bloomington Sunday to take on Rutgers.

