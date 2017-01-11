CRAWFORD | Kentucky edges Vandy 87-81, but Cal wants more discipline

University of Louisville quarterback Heisman Trophy showed off a new look at ACC Football Media Days, and says the changes go further than his personal appearance.More >>
ACC commissioner John Swofford talked about Louisville's basketball sanctions, "Wakeyleaks" fallout, the ACC Network and other league issues at the ACC's annual football media days.More >>
Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller and several of his players met with reporters Tuesday to talk about offseason workouts. Eric Crawford has some takeaways.More >>
With two swimmers at the World Championships in Hungary, two in the World University Games in Taipei and a swimmer at the Junior World Championships in Indianapolis, plus coach Arthur Albiero working with the U.S. Women in Budapest, it's a busy summer for the Louisville swim program.More >>
Former Louisville standout Donovan Mitchell, who signed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, is off to a hot start in NBA Summer League play.More >>
Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport has signed an extension with the school that will keep him as head men's basketball coach until his retirement.More >>
The University of Louisville board of trustees on Wednesday approved an NCAA appeal that seeks to overturn an order to vacate records and return NCAA Tournament revenues handed down as punishment for men's basketball violations. Head basketball coach Rick Pitino will appeal his five-game suspension separately.More >>
