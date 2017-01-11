Simple tricks from a stylist to create a "New Look for the New Year"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've had the same go to hairstyle for the past year maybe even the last decade.

A new year is the perfect time to mix it up and try something new.

Keith Kaiser stopped by J. Micheal's Spa & Salon to get some ideas.

Whether it's a short pixie cut or long flowing locks, change is good.

There are some simple things you can do during your morning routine to create a new look for the day.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.