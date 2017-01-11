Police investigating injury accident involving an ambulance in e - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating injury accident involving an ambulance in east Louisville



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a crash involving an ambulance. 

It happened at Taylorsville Road and Breckenridge Lane just before 4 a.m. The ambulance was transporting a patient, when it collided with an SUV. MetroSafe says the driver of the SUV left the scene.

Officers at the scene could not say whether the ambulance had on lights and sirens. There is no word on the condition of the person being transported.

The scene was clear by 5:45 a.m. 

