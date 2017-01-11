New Oreo Cadbury Egg is the newest flavor of creme egg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Easter is months away, but Cadbury egg fans are craving their newest flavor.

The Oreo-filled Cadbury egg is all the rage on social media. The blue hard-shelled packaging is distinctive, but it's what's inside that is creating buzz.

These Oreo eggs are filled with Oreo cream and crunchy chocolate cookies. And there's a slightly larger version of the egg that is marketed to be eaten with a spoon!

For now, these crave-worthy candies are only available in Canada. Mini versions of the candies are available in Britain.

But there's no word on whether the Oreo Cadbury will make it to the U. S. For now, Americans will have to stick to the Cadbury Creme Egg and the caramel egg.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.