Authorities identify woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Trimbl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Trimble County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash while she was walking in Trimble County, Kentucky, last month.

According to Trooper Josh Lawson, spokesman for Kentucky State Police, that woman has been identified as 28-year-old Donna Frazier of Madison, Indiana.

It happened on Highway 36 about a mile east of Milton, at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say a motorist called to report that a woman had been hit by a vehicle and was still laying in the roadway. The driver who hit her had driven away.

According to a news release, Frazier was pronounced dead at the scene. Kentucky State Police responded, as well as the Trimble County Sheriff's Department, Milton Fire and Rescue, Trimble County EMS and the Trimble County Coroner's Office.

Authorities say Frazier was last known to be at the Souvenir Shop in Milton, Kentucky, at around 6:30 a.m., when she walked from Milton toward Carrollton on KY 36. Police say that's when she was hit on the bridge, near School Hollow Road.

They are conducting a death investigation, and are asking anyone who was traveling through the area of KY 36, between Milton, Kentucky, and Carrollton, Kentucky, between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, to contact them at (502) 532-6363 or 1-800-222-5555.

Police say they are also reviewing surveillance video to identify the vehicle involved. Trooper Lawson adds that the vehicle might have been a tractor trailer -- and the driver may not have been aware that he or she hit Frazier.

