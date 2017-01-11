RiverLink adds call-back feature to curb hold times - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RiverLink adds call-back feature to curb hold times

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have questions about tolls, but sick of being on hold? RiverLink is making it easier for you.

Some drivers have complained of being on hold for more than an hour. With the opening of the two new bridges, RiverLink offices have had a high number of calls.

As a result, RiverLink has added a new call-back feature. Drivers who spend five minutes on hold have the option of leaving a call-back number, and won't lose their place in line.

