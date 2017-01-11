Fund for Louisville awards over $350,000 for 22 local non-profit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fund for Louisville awards over $350,000 for 22 local non-profit organizations

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-one local non-profit organizations got a much-needed financial boost Wednesday.

The Fund for Louisville awarded over $350,000 in grants. The grants are meant to enhance the efficiency of non-profits by supporting strategic planning, staff training, technology improvements and feasibility studies.

Individual awards range from $7,000 to $20,000.

"We asked non-profits, 'What is it that you need?'" said Susan Barry, Community Foundation CEO. "And time and time again, they said, 'We need behind-the-scenes money to help us get to that next level.'"

The Community Foundation of Louisville runs the Fund for Louisville program.

Wednesday's event also celebrated four years of grants, totaling over $1 million.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

