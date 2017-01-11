UPDATE: 17-year-old Michelle Frances Hunt -- reported missing -- - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: 17-year-old Michelle Frances Hunt -- reported missing -- has been found

17-year-old Michelle Frances Hunt (Source: Kentucky State Police) 17-year-old Michelle Frances Hunt (Source: Kentucky State Police)

UPDATE (1/12/17): 17-year-old Michelle Frances Hunt has been FOUND unharmed, according to Kentucky State Police. No further updates will be provided in this case.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

According to a news release, 17-year-old Michelle Frances Hunt, of Nicholas County, Kentucky, was last seen on Dec. 13, 2016.

She is described as a white female with brown, shoulder-length hair, 5'-3" tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds. Police say she has a medium complexion and two tattoos, including angel wings on her left shoulder and a ribbon with religious writing on her left arm.

"She was last seen at Blue Licks State Park in Robertson County where she worked as a waitress," the news release states.

Police say she was in the company of Robert Sutton, Jr. and could be in the area of Shelbyville, Kentucky.

No foul play is suspected, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (859) 428-1212, or their local police agency.

