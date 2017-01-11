Indiana senator says ISTEP test won't be replaced immediately - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana senator says ISTEP test won't be replaced immediately

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana senator says it could be another year or two before the ISTEP exam is replaced.

For now, lawmakers are expected to extend the life of the current test.

They say the new test needs to be done right, and must be vetted before being administered.

Proposed changes include a shorter exam, a later testing date and quicker turnaround on results.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

