Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb proposes funding increase for public schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb wants to increase funding for public schools over the next two years.

He proposes a one-percent funding increase for K-12 schools the first year, and two percent the following year.

Governor Holcomb also wants to add $20 million for the state-funded preschool program.

Legislators will be debating the budget over the next four months.

