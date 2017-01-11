Cash trail leads to arrest in $110,000 New York bank robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say they've made an arrest in a six-figure bank robbery in New York, thanks in part to the trail of cash the suspect left behind.

Federal prosecutors say Joseph Peeples III has been charged with robbing a Chase Bank branch in Rochester on Jan. 5.

Officials say he walked out with nearly $110,000. They say Peeples then took a cab to a bus station, leaving nearly $10,000 in a jacket he left in the taxi and dumping $43,000 in the garbage in the bus station restroom where he changed clothes.

Peeples bought a bus ticket to New York City but got off in Binghamton, where he was arrested at a hotel. Officials say they found $50,000 in his hotel room.

It couldn't be determined if he has a lawyer.

