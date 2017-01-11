Police say Louisville woman fired shots, hit victim several time - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say Louisville woman fired shots, hit victim several times

Toni Stallings (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Toni Stallings (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a woman for allegedly firing shots from a weapon and hitting a male victim.

Toni Stallings, 23, was arrested Tuesday.

According to a police report, the shooting happened on Dec. 14, 2016 at the Wild Horse Saloon, located at 2927 7th Street Road. Police say Stallings allegedly fired several shots from a vehicle and hit the male victim several times.

Officials say damage was also done to a vehicle as a result of the shooting.

Investigators say Stallings was identified by several witnesses who were at the scene. Police say she fled before officers arrived.

Stallings is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief.

She is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

