Report: Beshear officials solicited political contributions from state employees

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.More >>
The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.More >>
Capotorto Vitantonio, 27, was at Skydive DeLand, 22 miles southwest of Daytona Beach, about 10 a.m. when he jumped from a plane and didn't pull the cord to open his parachute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.More >>
Capotorto Vitantonio, 27, was at Skydive DeLand, 22 miles southwest of Daytona Beach, about 10 a.m. when he jumped from a plane and didn't pull the cord to open his parachute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.More >>
LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.More >>
LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.More >>
One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.More >>
One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.More >>
The teenagers were transported to hospitals and police are investigating where the gummy bears came from and if criminal charges will be implemented.More >>
The teenagers were transported to hospitals and police are investigating where the gummy bears came from and if criminal charges will be implemented.More >>
The way the football coach is bringing his team together following the death.More >>
The way the football coach is bringing his team together following the death.More >>
Officials say a woman in her 50's was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.More >>
Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.More >>
Emergency workers responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday to a reported accident in New Haven.More >>
Emergency workers responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday to a reported accident in New Haven.More >>
The Republican Party of Kentucky on Friday called on Attorney General Andy Beshear to recuse himself from an investigation into the University of Louisville Foundation because Beshear’s former law firm advised the foundation for many years.More >>
The Republican Party of Kentucky on Friday called on Attorney General Andy Beshear to recuse himself from an investigation into the University of Louisville Foundation because Beshear’s former law firm advised the foundation for many years.More >>
The criminal division of Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office is requesting a number of records from the University of Louisville – including emails and the re-purposed hard drive used by former U of L President James Ramsey – after Beshear's office reviewed the scathing forensic investigation of the U of L Foundation released last month. Beshear spokesman Terry Sebastian said he didn’t know about his office...More >>
The criminal division of Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office is requesting a number of records from the University of Louisville – including emails and the re-purposed hard drive used by former U of L President James Ramsey – after Beshear's office reviewed the scathing forensic investigation of the U of L Foundation released last month. Beshear spokesman Terry Sebastian said he didn’t know about his office...More >>
The University of Louisville will spend up to $400,000 on follow-up work to last month’s blistering forensic report detailing millions of dollars of excessive spending by the university’s nonprofit foundation.More >>
The University of Louisville will spend up to $400,000 on follow-up work to last month’s blistering forensic report detailing millions of dollars of excessive spending by the university’s nonprofit foundation.More >>
RowdMap Inc., a Louisville-based company focused on data analytics and healthcare, will be sold to Atlanta-based Cotiviti Holdings Inc. for $70 million. RowdMap, founded in 2011, uses data to help healthcare providers and health insurance plans save money.More >>
RowdMap Inc., a Louisville-based company focused on data analytics and healthcare, will be sold to Atlanta-based Cotiviti Holdings Inc. for $70 million. RowdMap, founded in 2011, uses data to help healthcare providers and health insurance plans save money.More >>
The 17-floor Hyatt Regency in downtown Louisville has a new owner. A company connected to Pennsylvania-based Roch Capital bought the 393-room hotel for just shy of $50 million from an affiliate of Chicago-based Hyatt Hotels Corp., according to a deed filed with the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office. The sale occurred June 29.More >>
The 17-floor Hyatt Regency in downtown Louisville has a new owner. A company connected to Pennsylvania-based Roch Capital bought the 393-room hotel for just shy of $50 million from an affiliate of Chicago-based Hyatt Hotels Corp., according to a deed filed with the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office. The sale occurred June 29.More >>
GE Appliances says the Appliance Park building where workers assemble washers and dryers is bed-bug free after several rounds of treatment by a pest control company beginning last month.More >>
GE Appliances says the Appliance Park building where workers assemble washers and dryers is bed-bug free after several rounds of treatment by a pest control company beginning last month.More >>
A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.More >>
A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.More >>