Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- U of L's Lamar Jackson, Can any SEC team beat UK?, Is IU back on track?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is all wrapped up.

But just because the live action is over, we can still revisit the happenings from this week's chat.

Our Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford were there to lead the way with their standard expertise at breaking down the week's biggest sports headlines.

Here's some of what went down during this week's chat:

- Lamar Jackson: Motivational Material

- Can anyone in the SEC beat Kentucky?

- Is Indiana back on track?

We had these topics, and lots more.

You can see the full replay of this week's chat right now.

Always remember, you can take part in the live chat with your sports-related questions and comments on Wednesday mornings at 10:30.

