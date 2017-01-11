Fox network series 'Empire' renewed for fourth season - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fox network series 'Empire' renewed for fourth season

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Empire" fans rejoice.

The hit Fox Network series has been renewed for a fourth season, according to TVLine.com. The announcement was issued Wednesday morning.

The upcoming fourth season will consist of 18 episodes. The show follows the lives of the Lyon family, and their journey through the music industry.

The show's current season will resume on Wednesday, March 22 at 9 p.m.

You can watch episodes of "Empire" on WDRB.

Copyright 2016 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.