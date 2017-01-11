POLICE: Former security guard was in on plot to steal $13,000 of iPhone 7s from UPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a former security guard who was involved in a plot to steal $13,000 worth of iPhone 7s from UPS.

According to an arrest warrant, it happened on Oct. 27, 2016.

Police say 20-year-old Christian Jones was employed as a security guard for Universal Protection Service, when he and an accomplice stole the iPhones from logistics giant UPS.

According to the court documents, Jones' accomplice used an old UPS identification card to unlawfully enter the UPS Sprint distribution facility. Jones allegedly helped the suspect get past security screening. Police say the suspect then stole as many as 14 iPhone 7s -- about $13,000 worth -- from the distribution bins, hiding them in the pockets of his pants and jacket.

His actions were caught on surveillance cameras, according to the arrest warrant, and UPS employees immediately called police.

As the suspect was going through the security screening area, Jones was waiting for him, according to the arrest report. Police say he handed Jones his jacket, which contained about six iPhones, before walking through the metal detector.

Police say it's clear that Jones was working with the suspect to steal the iPhones because the jacket, "obviously contained merchandise due to the excess weight," and the fact that he had to hold the jacket with two hands.

When UPS employees confronted the suspect about the stolen iPhones, he tried to run away. Security employees were able to pull the jacket off of him, but he managed to climb a fence and get away before police arrived.

Inside the jacket, police say they found six iPhone 7s, but were unable to account for eight iPhone 7s -- about $8,000 worth -- that were still missing.

Police say that, through their investigation, they were able to determine though social media posts that Jones and the other suspect had known each other for many years, and had gone to the same school.

Jones quit his job shortly after the incident, according to police.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2017, and he was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 10. He has been charged with theft by unlawful taking.

It was not clear from court documents if his accomplice has been charged at this time.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.