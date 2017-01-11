Indiana's schools superintendent elected chairwoman of state Boa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana's schools superintendent elected chairwoman of state Board of Education

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's state schools superintendent has been elected as the chairwoman of the state Board of Education.

Board members voted unanimously to endorse Republican Jennifer McCormick as their leader. She just took office Monday as the state schools chief after beating Democrat incumbent Glenda Ritz in the November election.

Previously, the superintendent was automatically the head of the board, but after clashes with Ritz, the Republican-dominated legislature changed the law to allow the board to pick any member as its leader.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.
 

