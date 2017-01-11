SuperChefs to reopen Thursday after restaurant floods over the w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

SuperChefs to reopen Thursday after restaurant floods over the weekend

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of SuperChefs got some good news after a year of obstacles.

A year ago this week, the original SuperChefs restaurant in St. Matthews went up in flames. The owners wasted no time picking up and moving to their new Bardstown Road location. 

Then, earlier this week, a pipe burst, flooding the new restaurant. 

"At the point we tackled the fire challenge, we got over that, and actually, it's been the biggest blessing that we could possibly ever have," co-owner Rodney White said. "We did have the water damage, but we'll be fine it's just another obstacle."

The restaurant closed temporarily to get things cleaned up. White says the water damage was minor. 

He says the restaurant will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.

