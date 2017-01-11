Gov. Matt Bevin visits Detroit to promote Kentucky's auto indust - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gov. Matt Bevin visits Detroit to promote Kentucky's auto industry

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin visits Detroit to promote the state's auto industry.

On Wednesday, Gov. Bevin posted a photo on Twitter from the North American International Auto Show.

He says he plans to visit with executives from global manufacturers to discuss what he calls Kentucky's new "pro-business" laws.

Bevin says Kentucky's automotive industry grew quickly last year, adding about 3,200 new full-time jobs in the state.

The North American International Auto Show features dozens of concept and new vehicle introductions.

