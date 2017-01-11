UPS drivers to be trained on how to spot human trafficking - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPS drivers to be trained on how to spot human trafficking

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS drivers will soon be on the front lines in fighting human trafficking.

The organization "Truckers Against Trafficking" says it will train UPS drivers to look for the signs of the crime.

"Basically, we're training truck drivers to identify and report signs of sex trafficking that they may see any places that they're parked, or places of business that they're loading unloading, (such as) busy city streets (and) being able to recognize those potential victims when they see it," said Kendis Paris, of Truckers Against Trafficking. 

UPS says more than 8,000 freight drivers will receive the training.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

