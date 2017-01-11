After Metro Council decision, Highlands couple begins demolishing century-old home

After Metro Council decision, Highlands couple begins demolishin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- History was made Wednesday as crews began leveling a century-old home. 

 A front loader knocked down walls at the house on Tremont Drive house in the Highlands.

Sean and Genny Clifford bought the home in 2015 hoping to renovate it. When that proved too costly, the couple tried to demolish it.

Neighbors petitioned the Landmarks Commission to declare the home historic and won. But last month the Louisville Metro Council overturned that decision.

Once the demolition is complete, the owners will start designing their dream home.

