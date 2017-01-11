Sacred Heart Academy choir to perform at U.S. presidential inaug - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sacred Heart Academy choir to perform at U.S. presidential inaugural ball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nineteen girls from a Louisville high school never wanted to do homework so much.

They're combining daily lessons and hours of practice after school -- all to prepare for one big performance in honor of the U.S. presidential inauguration.

It is a field trip they will not forget.The Madrigal Choir of Sacred Heart Academy is preparing for what choir members call a magical moment.

"It's another opportunity for me to go somewhere I've never gone and experience things I may not get to experience again," said 17-year-old Jessica Julian.

"Oh I'm so excited, my excitement cannot be contained," said 17-year-old Courtney Wheeler.

Choir teacher Jill Schurman shares their excitement.

"The Bluegrass Ball is an inaugural ball event on Wednesday night before the swearing-in on Friday," Schurman said.

It's like Kentucky's way of welcoming President-elect Donald Trump to the White House. The junior and senior girls from Louisville will entertain the state's political elite in Washington, D.C., including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Governor Matt Bevin.

There has been no RSVP from President-elect Trump just yet, but the performance itself lands the girls a spot at his inauguration.

"You can always watch something on TV, but there's nothing like being there in person -- especially for an event like this," Wheeler said.

Some of the students admit that the election didn't bring the outcome they wanted, but those students say they put their political positions aside, agreeing to the performance months before the election.

"It's about the singing, not so much the election," said one student who chose not to be identified.

It is a field trip that is much more than the music: it's history.

"It teaches the students a great lesson: that you have a say in what's determined, and you also have this great right to be part of a group and agree to disagree," Schurman said.

The Madrigal Choir from Sacred Heart will also participate in a band and choir competition while in Washington, D.C., at George Mason University.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

