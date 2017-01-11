New Albany Floyd County Schools lays out plans for 7 renovation projects

The teenagers were transported to hospitals and police are investigating where the gummy bears came from and if criminal charges will be implemented.

The teenagers were transported to hospitals and police are investigating where the gummy bears came from and if criminal charges will be implemented.

The homeowner believes someone started the fire by setting a couch on the front porch on fire.

The homeowner believes someone started the fire by setting a couch on the front porch on fire.

Jene' Moore grew up in Louisville and hopes to become a triple-threat in the entertainment world.

Jene' Moore grew up in Louisville and hopes to become a triple-threat in the entertainment world.

The teen disappeared under the water on Sunday afternoon in Green River State Park.

The teen disappeared under the water on Sunday afternoon in Green River State Park.

The way the football coach is bringing his team together following the death.

The way the football coach is bringing his team together following the death.

Capotorto Vitantonio, 27, was at Skydive DeLand, 22 miles southwest of Daytona Beach, about 10 a.m. when he jumped from a plane and didn't pull the cord to open his parachute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Capotorto Vitantonio, 27, was at Skydive DeLand, 22 miles southwest of Daytona Beach, about 10 a.m. when he jumped from a plane and didn't pull the cord to open his parachute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Skydiver sent wife message that he wasn't going to pull parachute cord before jumping to death

Skydiver sent wife message that he wasn't going to pull parachute cord before jumping to death

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.

The witness accounts of what caused the little girl to fly out of an SUV.

The witness accounts of what caused the little girl to fly out of an SUV.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – The New Albany Floyd County School District is moving forward with plans to upgrade seven schools over the next few years.

Highland Hills Middle School, Green Valley Elementary School and Prosser Career Academy will be the first to see changes. Those three projects are in the design phases then will be handed over for bids in mid-to-late February.

Here is a rundown on all seven projects:

Green Valley Elementary – A brand new school built on property behind the current one. Construction should start in May and finishing in August 2018. The construction price tag will be around $18.5 million.

Slate Run Elementary – A brand new school will be built on the current site location. While this new building is under construction from August 2018 to December 2019, students will be housed in the “old” Green Valley building. This project will cost about $16.5 million.

New Albany High School – A new library, media center and cafeteria will be built. The spaces will be larger and include more up-to-date technology. This is expected to be finished in June 2018 and cost around $3 million.

Highland Hills Middle School – A longer driveway for car riders along with new sidewalks and curbing will be built to help with traffic concerns from an increase in car riders. This will cost about $1.5 million and should be finished by July 2017.

Floyds Knobs Elementary – A larger kitchen and cafeteria will be built. Work will start in April 2018 and finish in August of the same year. It is expected to cost about $2 million.

Greenville Elementary – Finishing touches from the last renovation project will cost about $2 million. Crews plan to replace old doors, windows and carpets and update the security cameras. These are upgrades that could not be done in the last remodel, because funding ran out. These projects are also planned to start in April 2018 and be finished in August.

Prosser Career Center – A brand new addition of about 35,000 square feet will be built. And the current structure will be gutted and replaced with a brand new building to match the addition. The major project will include new technology features and safety features. This is expected to cost $21 million. Construction is expected to start in June 2017 and be finished by December 2018.

All of those costs listed are expected construction costs. The total budget approved on the November 2016 referendum was $87 million. All new schools and upgrades are focusing on technology, security and being community friendly.

“We’re not designing these for the past,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder. “We’re designing them for the future.”

Brian Kehrer, the principal of Green Valley Elementary, said the schools are providing more community services and need to be better equipped for that.

“I think the biggest impact is going to be the pride our kids take in our building, and our teachers are going to take pride in the building,” Kehrer said. “And it’s going to be a shiny beacon in this part of the city. I think everyone is going to be happy with the finished product.”

Dr. Snyder said the work district leaders are doing right now includes getting a bond rating and underwriting finished before selling bonds around Spring break. Then bidding can begin for Highland Hills, Green Valley, and Prosser.

Related Stories:

New Albany Floyd County schools getting makeovers

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.