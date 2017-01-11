RAW VIDEO | Rick Pitino talks about Louisville's 85-80 win over - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | Rick Pitino talks about Louisville's 85-80 win over Pittsburgh

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No. 14 Louisville put together one of its best offensive game of the year Wednesday, cruising past Pittsburgh at the KFC Yum! Center, 85-80.

The Cardinals built a comfortable 21-point lead at the half and pushed it to 24 at one point, but that slowly shrank. The Panthers got within five with under a minute to go, but Louisville stopped the bleeding there to put it away.

Junior guard Quentin Snider led U of L with 22 points and five assists. Senior guard Jamel Artis led Pittsburgh with 43 points on 15-22 shooting.

Watch head coach Rick Pitino's full press conference in the video player above.

Related Stories:

BOZICH | Louisville blasts -- and then survives -- Pitt, 85-80

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.