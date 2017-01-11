Louisville raffle offering private jet ride to Chicago and 4 tic - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville raffle offering private jet ride to Chicago and 4 tickets to Hamilton

Photo courtesy CNN Photo courtesy CNN

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Do you want to win a weekend getaway to see Hamilton: An American Musical?

You might be in luck.

Stage One Family Theatre in Louisville is holding a special raffle for the musical's Chicago run. It includes four tickets to the show on Saturday, April 22.

It also includes a night at the Palmer House Hotel, free breakfast and a free private jet to take you there and back.

Stage One is selling a limited number, only 1,000 tickets, at $50 each. The money raised will be used for the theatre's "Play It Forward" program.

It allows schools to bring in students for performance at little to no cost, exposing kids to the arts. 

To purchase your raffle ticket by phone, call 502-498-2444.

