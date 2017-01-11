SACS letter lays U of L's accreditation issues solely on Gov. Be - WDRB 41 Louisville News

SACS letter lays U of L's accreditation issues solely on Gov. Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The group that has the power to strip the University of Louisville of its accreditation lays the blame squarely on the shoulders of Kentucky's governor.

A letter from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges was sent Wednesday to the university's acting president, Neville Pinto, detailing the reasons U of L was put on probation.

The letter says it centers around Gov. Matt Bevin's executive order abolishing the Board of Trustees. According to the organization, that action was inconsistent with an institutions need to operate without "undue political influence." 

It added that, "the governor's actions demonstrate the board is functioning with considerable external control."

It goes on to address changes to legislation, saying there must be protection of an "institution's governing Board from future instances of undue political pressure." 

