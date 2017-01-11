Elizabethtown Police seeking officer recruits with new Facebook video

The teenagers were transported to hospitals and police are investigating where the gummy bears came from and if criminal charges will be implemented.

The homeowner believes someone started the fire by setting a couch on the front porch on fire.

Jene' Moore grew up in Louisville and hopes to become a triple-threat in the entertainment world.

The teen disappeared under the water on Sunday afternoon in Green River State Park.

The way the football coach is bringing his team together following the death.

Capotorto Vitantonio, 27, was at Skydive DeLand, 22 miles southwest of Daytona Beach, about 10 a.m. when he jumped from a plane and didn't pull the cord to open his parachute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Skydiver sent wife message that he wasn't going to pull parachute cord before jumping to death

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.

The witness accounts of what caused the little girl to fly out of an SUV.

The Elizabethtown Police Department is using the internet to reach out to possible recruits. Officers hope an online video will reach the right applicants.

The department is reaching out on social media and raising officers' starting salaries by $5,000.

"Risk is an inherent part of the job," officer John Thomas said. "We are certainly under more public scrutiny than we ever have been."

Thomas knows that being a police officer isn't the most popular career right now.

"It's one of those careers that you can't really understand until you experience it firsthand," he said.

Thomas said he's seen a lot in his nine years with the Elizabethtown Police Department. He's encouraging others to give law enforcement a try.

The department posted a recruiting video on Facebook on Wednesday. It's hoping to expand the 50-person force over the next year.

"If you're looking for that type of fulfillment in your life, come join us at the Elizabethtown Police Department," Chief Tracy Schiller says in the video.

Thomas admits it's not an easy job to walk into danger to keep others safe. He said every call is different. Sometimes, wearing the badge means acting as a social worker. Other times, it's being a couple's marriage counselor.

"There are many quality-of-life issues that we frequently deal with," Thomas said. "A lot of times, people just need someone to talk to. That's a big part of our job."

It's a job that's not cut out for everyone. But it's one that's more than just a paycheck.

"Certainly this is not a profession that you get into for the monetary benefits," Thomas said. "Those are nice, and you certainly need to make a living to be able to work and to live, but the essence of this job is service. If you want to get into this profession, it's because your desire, fundamentally, is to help people."

A background in law enforcement is not required. Starting pay is $37,500.

If you're interested in applying, click here.

