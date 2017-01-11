Springfield community seeking to bring new VA hospital to old St. Catharine College site

The teenagers were transported to hospitals and police are investigating where the gummy bears came from and if criminal charges will be implemented.

The teenagers were transported to hospitals and police are investigating where the gummy bears came from and if criminal charges will be implemented.

The homeowner believes someone started the fire by setting a couch on the front porch on fire.

Jene' Moore grew up in Louisville and hopes to become a triple-threat in the entertainment world.

The teen disappeared under the water on Sunday afternoon in Green River State Park.

The way the football coach is bringing his team together following the death.

Capotorto Vitantonio, 27, was at Skydive DeLand, 22 miles southwest of Daytona Beach, about 10 a.m. when he jumped from a plane and didn't pull the cord to open his parachute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Skydiver sent wife message that he wasn't going to pull parachute cord before jumping to death

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.

The witness accounts of what caused the little girl to fly out of an SUV.

The VA has already purchased property for a hospital on Brownsboro Road near the Watterson Expressway in Louisville, but some communities want the VA to sell the parcel and pick a different location.

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky community hopes to turn a shuttered college into the site of a new VA hospital.

The VA has already purchased property for a hospital on Brownsboro Road near the Watterson Expressway in Louisville, but some communities want the VA to sell the parcel and pick a different location.

St. Catharine College closed in July of 2016 after a funding struggle and lawsuit with the federal government.

Community leaders say it would be a good location for the hospital.

“We have 218,000 square-feet of buildings," said Stephan Hale, a real estate agent working to sell the property. "We are the geographic center of the state --North, South, East, West. We are the center of the state … with the wonderful highways coming in here. We feel we have something to offer the VA."

The 91 acres of property near Springfield has been sitting vacant, which has been difficult for the local economy.

“Our area was devastated by the closing of this college," Hale said. "The economic impact, you know, across the board. It’s just been a very negative situation."

Many people have voiced concerns about traffic at the Brownsboro Road property.

“That’s what’s happening in Louisville. They don’t want the VA hospital in their backyard. We’d love to have the VA hospital in our backyard,” Hale said.

Radcliff and Bullitt County are both offering free land for the hospital.

The St. Catharine's site does not include free land, but real estate agents say they are willing to work with the VA on a reasonable price.

