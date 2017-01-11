LACETT | Diallo enrolls, will begin practicing with Wildcats - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Diallo enrolls, will begin practicing with Wildcats

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) –  Hamidou Diallo is ready to begin life as a college student athlete.

Diallo, a top ten player in the class of 2017, signed a financial aid agreement with the Kentucky men’s basketball team and is enrolled in classes.

Diallo, a 6-5 guard from Queens New York, graduated from Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut last May. He is eligible to play for UK this season but will most likely just practice with the Wildcats and begin playing in games next season.

