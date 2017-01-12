LMPD arrests woman in city's first homicide of 2017 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD arrests woman in city's first homicide of 2017

Posted: Updated:
Laquinta Pearson (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Laquinta Pearson (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a suspect is in custody in Louisville's first homicide of 2017, just hours after it happened.

Police arrested 39-year-old Laquinta S. Pearson early Thursday. She has been charged with murder.

According to police the victim was stabbed around 1 o'clock Thursday morning at the Park Hill Apartments on South 11th Street. We're told the fight started during a birthday party at the apartments.

Debbie Hunt, the victim's girlfriend, has identified him as 35-year-old Antione Pearson. She says he has a birthday coming up next week, and leaves behind a 4-year-old son.

Pearson's girlfriend says she dropped him off at the party Wednesday night and that's the last time she saw him. 

"He was funny," Hunt said. "He liked to lift weights, he loved his son, and he liked to dance. He made me laugh."

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says Pearson and the victim are cousins, and got into a confrontation which led to the stabbing.

Laquinta Pearson turned 39 on Wednesday. She is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is due in court on Friday. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.