LMPD stops speeding truck to discover man shot in the chest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened early Thursday morning. 

Around 12:30 a.m., officers stopped a white pickup for speeding on West  Chestnut at 23rd Street. The driver got out of the truck and said he had been shot in the chest. 

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the victim told police he was at a halfway house he manages on Chestnut Street, when he was shot during a fight with two people. There is no word on the man's condition, but police say the investigation continues. 

Then about 2:30 a.m., another person was reportedly shot on East Wheatmore Drive in the Jacobs neighborhood. No information has been released on that shooting. 

