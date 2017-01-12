Best way to improve your skin in 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You have many goals to achieve in the new year.

One them may be to have younger looking skin or stop the aging process.

Keith Kaiser joins some experts at Cassis Dermatology and Aesthetics Center for some helpful advice.

They give us answers to some common skin care questions.

What kind of lotion should I use on my face?

How much sun is to much sun?

Can I get rid of the dark circles under my eyes?

And so.

Click here to get connected to Cassis Dermatology and Aesthetics Center.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.