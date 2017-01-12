Genius! Taco Bell to sell tacos with fried chicken shells

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taco Bell is at it again with a new wacky taco creation.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa has a taco shell made of fried chicken. Inside, the chalupa it's all veggies and cheese with lettuce, tomatoes and a creamy avocado ranch sauce.

Taco Bell is part of Louisville-based Yum! Brands, which also owns KFC. A company spokesperson calls the new taco their next "big, fun and craveable innovation following in the footsteps of the Doritos Locos Tacos.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa was test marketed in Bakersfield, California and Kansas City, Missouri. It will be available nationwide January 26th.

The company says it will have some rebellious surprises, as the release date approaches. They plan to use the hashtag #NakedChickenChalupa.

