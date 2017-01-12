Brothers set world record for balancing head-to-head stair climb

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two brothers set a Guinness World Record for most consecutive stairs climbed while balancing a person on the head.

One brother is upside down, head-to-head on top of the other brother. Circus duo Giang Quoc Nghiep and Giang Quoc Co from Vietname climbed the 90 stairs of Saint Mary's Cathedral in Girona, Spain. The feat took them just 52 seconds.

The record more than triples the previous record of 25 stairs.

