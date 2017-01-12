Missing a hog? LMAS is looking for the owner of this female hog - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Missing a hog? LMAS is looking for the owner of this female hog

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Are you missing a hog?

Louisville Metro Animal Services is looking for the owner of a female hog that ended up at the shelter on Christmas Day. 

LMAS posted pictures to its facebook page saying she was picked up near Blevins Gap Road and Springtime Avenue.  Workers have been trying to find her owner ever since.

If she belongs to you or you know the owner, call 502-473-PETS (7387) to reclaim her. The LMAS Animal Care Center is at 3705 Manslick Road.

